The cars, trucks and SUVs with the best 4th of July deals

There are lots of vehicles to choose from, but these new cars, trucks and SUVs are hot deals for Independence Day.
These cars represent the best deals to be had for the 4th of July, based on TrueCar pricing data.
For those looking for a full-size pickup, the Ram 1500 Classic is a winner here.
A smaller truck? The Chevy Colorado is a score.
The A3 is entry-level luxury, and also a hot deal.
Big trucks aren't cheap, but the Ram 3500 is a good deal for Independence Day.
On the much cheaper side, the Mitsubishi Mirage is almost $1,000 off its already affordable MSRP.
Ford's long-running Explorer is one of the best deals to be had for those looking to spend around $40,000.
You can't go wrong with an Accord, and it's a good deal for the holiday.
The F-Type is a lovely thing, and it's also a really good 4th of July deal.
Keep scrolling to see more cars with 4th of July deals!
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Dual Rear Wheel
