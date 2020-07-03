The cars, trucks and SUVs with the best 4th of July deals

There are lots of vehicles to choose from, but these new cars, trucks and SUVs are hot deals for Independence Day.

Daimler AG

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

These cars represent the best deals to be had for the 4th of July, based on TrueCar pricing data.

Ram

Ram 1500 Classic

For those looking for a full-size pickup, the Ram 1500 Classic is a winner here.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Colorado

A smaller truck? The Chevy Colorado is a score.

Audi

Audi A3

The A3 is entry-level luxury, and also a hot deal.

Ram 3500

Big trucks aren't cheap, but the Ram 3500 is a good deal for Independence Day.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage

On the much cheaper side, the Mitsubishi Mirage is almost $1,000 off its already affordable MSRP.

Jon Wong/Roadshow

Ford Explorer

Ford's long-running Explorer is one of the best deals to be had for those looking to spend around $40,000.

Jon Wong/Roadshow

Honda Accord

You can't go wrong with an Accord, and it's a good  deal for the holiday.

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Jaguar F-Type

The F-Type is a lovely thing, and it's also a really good 4th of July deal.

Cadillac

Cadillac Escalade

Keep scrolling to see more cars with 4th of July deals!

Ford

Ford F-Series Super Duty

Acura

Acura TLX

Ram

Ram 1500

Acura

Acura MDX

INFINITI

Infiniti QX80

GMC

GMC Sierra 3500HD

2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Dual Rear Wheel

Chevrolet

Chevy Malbu

Craig Cole/Roadshow

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Maserati Ghibli

