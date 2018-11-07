Best 2019 pickup trucks for under $50,000

Emme Hall's pick: 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4
The Ram's new 12-inch touchscreen is super cool, but it's part of an option grouping that adds nearly $6,000 to the bottom line. However, selecting the Level One Equipment Group for a more reasonable $2,000 still nets me an 8.4-inch screen running the excellent Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Driver's aids, on the other hand, are few and far between. Adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist aren't on tap at all. Blind spot detection is an additional $595 and even that is too rich for my blood.
All told, my 2019 Ram Rebel Crew Cab is a nice dinner over $50,000 -- $50,040 (plus $1,695 for destination). That's before discounts, but trucks sure ain't cheap, y'all.