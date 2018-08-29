Taking a Trabi safari around Berlin

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Trabis, or Trabants, were one of the few cars available in East Germany under communism before the reunification of the country in 1990.
These days if you see a Trabi on the road in Berlin, it's more likely to be part of a sightseeing tour.
Some Trabis are used for racing... but not this one.
This Trabi was my ride around Berlin for the afternoon.
Unsurprisingly, it attracted a lot of attention.
Surprisingly, it was quite comfy to sit in.
Working out how to use the gear stick was tricky (it's hidden just behind the steering wheel).
But once I did it turned out to be the perfect way to see Berlin.
Trabis are short and squat eyed, but also quite bug eyed. This one is especially cute.
