Taking a Trabi safari around Berlin

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-3

Trabis, or Trabants, were one of the few cars available in East Germany under communism before the reunification of the country in 1990.

Caption:
1
1

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-28

These days if you see a Trabi on the road in Berlin, it's more likely to be part of a sightseeing tour.

Caption:
2
2

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-8

Some Trabis are used for racing... but not this one.

Caption:
3
3

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-10

This Trabi was my ride around Berlin for the afternoon.

Caption:
4
4

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-22

Unsurprisingly, it attracted a lot of attention.

Caption:
5
5

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-9

Surprisingly, it was quite comfy to sit in.

Caption:
6
6

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-21

Working out how to use the gear stick was tricky (it's hidden just behind the steering wheel).

Caption:
7
7

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-27

But once I did it turned out to be the perfect way to see Berlin.

Caption:
8
8

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-26

Trabis are short and squat eyed, but also quite bug eyed. This one is especially cute.

Caption:
9
9

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-14

Click through to see more shots from the trip.

Caption:
10
10

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-19

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
11

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-5

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
12

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-29

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
13

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-6

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
14
14

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-13

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
15

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-31

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
16
16

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-23

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
17
17

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-16

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
18
18

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-15

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
19
19

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-24

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
20
20

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-2

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
21
21

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-30

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
22
22

berlin-trabi-safari-2018

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
23
23

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-18

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
24
24

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-4

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
25
25

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-7

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
26
26

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-25

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
27
27

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-20

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
28
28

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-17

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
29
29
