Bentley Speed Six Continuation Is a $1.8 Million Piece of History

Bentley last week announced that it will create the Speed Six Continuation Series.
Limited to just 12 examples, each with a starting cost of about $1.8 million, this is the second Bentley to be brought back from the dead, following the equally iconic Blower.
To recreate the Speed Six, Bentley created a 3D CAD model of the car using two reference models, in addition to original blueprints and other documents.
One of the vehicles used as the reference is a road-legal model that its owner still takes to the track, while the other was plucked from Bentley's own Heritage Collection.
While some automakers zhush up their continuation models with peppy new engines, Bentley is staying true to the Speed Six's original motor.
Under that impossibly long hood will be a 6.25-liter carbureted inline-6 engine producing approximately 180 horsepower.
Bentley will keep the first vehicle it produces for its own collection, and it's expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, when it will be used as an engineering test mule for models destined for private owners.
Bentley's Mulliner division will handle the assembly.
Speed Six parts aren't exactly sitting on AutoZone shelves, so the company will be in charge of recreating all manner of components for this project.
