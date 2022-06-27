X
Bentley Speed Six Continuation Is a $1.8 Million Piece of History

Following the success of the Blower Continuation Series, Bentley is back with another iconic resurrection.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
Bentley Speed Six Continuation
1 of 12 Bentley

Bentley last week announced that it will create the Speed Six Continuation Series.     

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
2 of 12 Bentley

Limited to just 12 examples, each with a starting cost of about $1.8 million, this is the second Bentley to be brought back from the dead, following the equally iconic Blower.     

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
3 of 12 Bentley

To recreate the Speed Six, Bentley created a 3D CAD model of the car using two reference models, in addition to original blueprints and other documents.     

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
4 of 12 Bentley

One of the vehicles used as the reference is a road-legal model that its owner still takes to the track, while the other was plucked from Bentley's own Heritage Collection.     

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
5 of 12 Bentley

While some automakers zhush up their continuation models with peppy new engines, Bentley is staying true to the Speed Six's original motor.     

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
6 of 12 Bentley

Under that impossibly long hood will be a 6.25-liter carbureted inline-6 engine producing approximately 180 horsepower.     

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
7 of 12 Bentley

Bentley will keep the first vehicle it produces for its own collection, and it's expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, when it will be used as an engineering test mule for models destined for private owners. 

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
8 of 12 Bentley

Bentley's Mulliner division will handle the assembly.     

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
9 of 12 Bentley

Speed Six parts aren't exactly sitting on AutoZone shelves, so the company will be in charge of recreating all manner of components for this project.    

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
10 of 12 Bentley

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the Bentley Speed Six Continuation.

Bentley Speed Six Continuation
11 of 12 Bentley
Bentley Speed Six Continuation
12 of 12 Bentley

