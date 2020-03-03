Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a hyper-rare, exotic and sustainable convertible

  • bentley-mulliner-bacalar-1
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar

Bentley's Mulliner Bacalar is a return to coachbuilding for the now-captive design house.

The Bacalar is a hyper-exclusive, powerful and extreme-looking W12-powered GT car.

Inside, Bentley reimagined the Conti's styling and made it totally unique with lots of opportunity for customization by buyers.

It also uses sustainably sourced materials including 5,000-year-old river wood from East Anglia.

The Bacalar is available with fitted and bespoke Italian leather luggage.

It packs an uprated version of Bentley's turbocharged W12, now good for 650-horsepower and 667 pound-feet.

