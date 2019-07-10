Bentley EXP 100 GT concept is an electric vision of the luxury brand's future

By make and model
The EXP 100 GT has an electric powertrain and an autonomous driving mode.
This big stunner is Bentley's EXP 100 GT Concept, created for the company's 100th-anniversary celebration.
The massive grille is made of 6,000 LED light bulbs.
The rear has 3D OLED screens.
At nearly 20 feet long, the EXP 100 GT is longer than a Land Rover Range Rover.
The doors extend nearly 10 feet high when opened.
The hood ornament is Bentley's latest interpretation of the Flying B logo.
Inside, the concept has biometric seats that move with you.
Lights in the glass roof panel can play different sunset schemes.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept.