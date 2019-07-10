Bentley EXP 100 GT concept is an electric vision of the luxury brand's future

  • Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept
The EXP 100 GT has an electric powertrain and an autonomous driving mode.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
This big stunner is Bentley's EXP 100 GT Concept, created for the company's 100th-anniversary celebration.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
The massive grille is made of 6,000 LED light bulbs.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
The rear has 3D OLED screens.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
At nearly 20 feet long, the EXP 100 GT is longer than a Land Rover Range Rover.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
The doors extend nearly 10 feet high when opened.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
The hood ornament is Bentley's latest interpretation of the Flying B logo.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Inside, the concept has biometric seats that move with you.

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Lights in the glass roof panel can play different sunset schemes. 

Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept.

Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept.

Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Bentley
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
Photo:Daniel Barnett/Roadshow
