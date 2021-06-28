/>

Bentley Continental GT3 storms the 2021 Pikes Peak hill climb

The biofuel-powered car ran the course in 6 minutes, 36.281 seconds.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Bentley Pikes Peak
1 of 9 Bentley

Here's Bentley's Continental GT3 race car at Pikes Peak.

Bentley Pikes Peak
2 of 9 Bentley

The car came in second place in the Time Attack class.

Bentley Pikes Peak
3 of 9 Bentley

Overall, the Bentley finished fourth.

Bentley Pikes Peak
4 of 9 Bentley

Driver Rhys Millen ran the hill climb in 6 minutes, 36.281 seconds.

Bentley Pikes Peak
5 of 9 Bentley

The weather on race day was lovely.

Bentley Pikes Peak
6 of 9 Bentley

But the car experienced a problem near the end of the course.

Bentley Pikes Peak
7 of 9 Bentley

This year's race was shorter than usual, due to ice and snow at the top of the mountain.

Bentley Pikes Peak
8 of 9 Bentley

Bentley hopes to be back with biofuel power next year.

Bentley Pikes Peak
9 of 9 Bentley

We can't wait to see what's next for the GT3.

More Galleries

2021 Ford Bronco will take you just about anywhere

More Galleries

2021 Ford Bronco will take you just about anywhere

70 Photos
2022 Honda Civic Sport is a solid value

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Sport is a solid value

27 Photos
Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

More Galleries

Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

40 Photos
The F9 Dodge Charger is real and awesome

More Galleries

The F9 Dodge Charger is real and awesome

23 Photos
Track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin ever

More Galleries

Track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin ever

7 Photos
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe: Unstoppable efficiency

More Galleries

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe: Unstoppable efficiency

72 Photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Cigarette Racing Nighthawk are bright orange beasts

More Galleries

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Cigarette Racing Nighthawk are bright orange beasts

63 Photos