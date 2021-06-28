Bentley Continental GT3 storms the 2021 Pikes Peak hill climb

The biofuel-powered car ran the course in 6 minutes, 36.281 seconds.
Here's Bentley's Continental GT3 race car at Pikes Peak.
The car came in second place in the Time Attack class.
Overall, the Bentley finished fourth.
Driver Rhys Millen ran the hill climb in 6 minutes, 36.281 seconds.
The weather on race day was lovely.
But the car experienced a problem near the end of the course.
This year's race was shorter than usual, due to ice and snow at the top of the mountain.
Bentley hopes to be back with biofuel power next year.
We can't wait to see what's next for the GT3.