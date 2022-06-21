The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 Has All the Toppings

The Mulliner W12 is the latest version of the Bentley Continental GT.
It combines the best attributes of the GT Speed and GT Mulliner.
It uses a twin-turbo W12 engine with 650 horsepower.
It gets the same chassis tech as the speed, like rear-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars.
A "double diamond" grille is the biggest styling difference.
It also has new side vents and 22-inch wheels.
A three-color split is available for the interior.
There's rad diamond stitching.
Expect the Continental GT Mulliner W12 to cost over $300,000.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more.