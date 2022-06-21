X
The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 Has All the Toppings

This latest Continental GT mixes together the GT Speed and GT Mulliner models.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
1 of 12 Bentley

The Mulliner W12 is the latest version of the Bentley Continental GT.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
2 of 12 Bentley

It combines the best attributes of the GT Speed and GT Mulliner.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
3 of 12 Bentley

It uses a twin-turbo W12 engine with 650 horsepower.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
4 of 12 Bentley

It gets the same chassis tech as the speed, like rear-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
5 of 12 Bentley

A "double diamond" grille is the biggest styling difference.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
6 of 12 Bentley

It also has new side vents and 22-inch wheels.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
7 of 12 Bentley

A three-color split is available for the interior.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
8 of 12 Bentley

There's rad diamond stitching.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
9 of 12 Bentley

Expect the Continental GT Mulliner W12 to cost over $300,000.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
10 of 12 Bentley

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
11 of 12 Bentley
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12
12 of 12 Bentley

