Barbie Extra Car is a winged sparkly convertible

This child's toy come to life is bowing at the LA Auto Show.
Yep, that's a full-size Barbie car. This one just debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
This convertible is actually based on an all-electric Fiat 500e.
The dashboard is a direct port out of the Italian runabout, albeit with a full pink respray.
Naturally, this 1:1-scale vehicle is designed as a promotional tool for a line of Barbie Extra Car toys that are available at Walmart.
Just by looking at the exterior, you'd never know what kind of vehicle this is based on, Mattel has done an excellent job making the Barbie Extra Car look like its own thing.
Auto shows are great family events, and unexpected delays like this will likely help make some young child's day.
Check out those rainbow-painted five-spoke wheels. They're 22 inches in the back and 20 inches up front.
Gotta love the fuzzy headrests.
The car's design team started with CAD files of the toy car and scaled them up to fit a full-size chassis.
The entire Barbie Extra Car was developed in just 2.5 months.