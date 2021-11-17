/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Barbie Extra Car is a winged sparkly convertible

This child's toy come to life is bowing at the LA Auto Show.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
1 of 10 Mattel

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show

Yep, that's a full-size Barbie car. This one just debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
2 of 10 Mattel

This convertible is actually based on an all-electric Fiat 500e.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
3 of 10 Mattel

The dashboard is a direct port out of the Italian runabout, albeit with a full pink respray.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
4 of 10 Mattel

Naturally, this 1:1-scale vehicle is designed as a promotional tool for a line of Barbie Extra Car toys that are available at Walmart.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
5 of 10 Mattel

Just by looking at the exterior, you'd never know what kind of vehicle this is based on, Mattel has done an excellent job making the Barbie Extra Car look like its own thing.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
6 of 10 Mattel

Auto shows are great family events, and unexpected delays like this will likely help make some young child's day.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
7 of 10 Mattel

Check out those rainbow-painted five-spoke wheels. They're 22 inches in the back and 20 inches up front.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
8 of 10 Mattel

Gotta love the fuzzy headrests.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
9 of 10 Mattel

The car's design team started with CAD files of the toy car and scaled them up to fit a full-size chassis.

Barbie Extra Car at 2021 LA Auto Show
10 of 10 Mattel

The entire Barbie Extra Car was developed in just 2.5 months.

More Galleries

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

More Galleries

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

22 Photos
Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

More Galleries

Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

99 Photos
The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying

68 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
2022 Porsche 718 GT4 RS is the ultimate Cayman

More Galleries

2022 Porsche 718 GT4 RS is the ultimate Cayman

64 Photos