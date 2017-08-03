  • Baojun E100
  • Baojun E100
  • Baojun E100
  • Baojun E100
  • Baojun E100
  • Baojun E100
  • Baojun E100
  • Baojun E100
Prev Next
1 of 8

Baojun E100 electric car proves beauty is in the eye of the beholder

The Baojun E100 is an EV from one of General Motors' Chinese joint ventures, SAIC-GM-Wuling.

Photo by: General Motors

Its single electric motor produces about 39 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque. 

Photo by: General Motors

Because it's small, range is an impressive 96 miles.

Photo by: General Motors

It'll charge to full in 7.5 hours.

Photo by: General Motors

Its top speed is a paltry 62 mph.

Photo by: General Motors

It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and on higher trims, it packs a touchpad and keyless entry. 

Photo by: General Motors

Best of all is its price.

Photo by: General Motors

After national and local subsidies, it costs less than $6,000.

Photo by: General Motors
Related Article

GM's new EV looks like a Smart Fortwo in a funhouse mirror
Latest Galleries
See all

GREAT SHOWS WITHOUT CABLE

Get live TV over the internet

Say goodbye to cable -- check out the top five live TV streaming services available now.

Latest From Roadshow

The Model X and me: Taking Tesla's smart car on a dumb trip

Are we kidding ourselves about headlights?

Uber bought and rented over 1,000 defective cars in Singapore

Bolt EV beats EPA range, 75-kWh Tesla in Consumer Reports test

Life's a drag, but the 2018 Nissan Leaf isn't