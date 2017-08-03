Baojun E100 electric car proves beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive the CNET newsletter(s) I'm signing up for. I can opt out at any time.
By Style
By Make & Model
Popular Makes
Premium Makes
More Makes
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Baojun E100 is an EV from one of General Motors' Chinese joint ventures, SAIC-GM-Wuling.
Its single electric motor produces about 39 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque.
Because it's small, range is an impressive 96 miles.
It'll charge to full in 7.5 hours.
Its top speed is a paltry 62 mph.
It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and on higher trims, it packs a touchpad and keyless entry.
Best of all is its price.
After national and local subsidies, it costs less than $6,000.
Get live TV over the internet
Say goodbye to cable -- check out the top five live TV streaming services available now.