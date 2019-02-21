The Audi SQ5 TDI combines mild-hybrid tech with an electric compressor

  • Audi SQ5 TDI
Audi's latest performance crossover combines diesel tech with a mild-hybrid system and an electric compressor.

The electric compressor works to provide boost pressure to the engine at low speeds before the traditional turbo spools up. That can dramatically reduce turbo lag.

Total output from the powertrain is 347 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

A mild-hybrid system, meanwhile, uses a 48-volt battery and can allow the car to coast for up to 40 seconds at a time with its engine turned off.

Chassis upgrades include a suspension that rides 1.2 inches lower than a standard SQ5, 20- or 21-inch wheels, adaptive dampers and enlarged brakes with 14.8-inch front discs.

Visual differentiation on the outside comes in the form of LED lighting, aluminum-look finishes, unique wheels, large air intakes and a rear diffuser.

The all-wheel-drive system can send as much as 85 percent of available power to the rear wheels for sporty handling.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Interior upgrades include leather and Alcantara seats, as well as brushed-aluminum trim and stainless-steel pedals.

The Audi SQ5 TDI goes on sale in Germany this summer. It won't be offered in the US.

