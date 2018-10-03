Audi SQ2 puts performance on stilts

  • audi-sq2-paris-2018-12
Even though it debuted just before the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the Audi SQ2 made its public debut at the show.     

Following in the footsteps of, well, every single Audi S model before it, the SQ2 bumps up the aggression by way of a more potent powertrain and some enhancements in the looks department.    

The real meat 'n' potatoes of the SQ2 is under the hood, though.     

There, you'll find a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine.    

Power heads to all four wheels (natch) by way of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.     

It'll shuffle its way to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds, which is pretty darn quick for a little thing like this.     

Being a new Audi, there's plenty of tech in the Q2.     

Sadly, the SQ2 won't be available in the US, since we don't get the regular Q2 either.     

But, if you happen to be moving to Europe, the SQ2 begins deliveries early next year.

