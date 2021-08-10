/>
Audi Skysphere concept is for drivers and the driven

With its variable wheelbase and on-off autonomy, the Skysphere concept is a wild vision of future Audis.

Steven Ewing
Audi Skysphere Concept
Audi's new Skysphere concept has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Audi Skysphere Concept
For starters, it's capable of Level 4 autonomy. 

Audi Skysphere Concept
But it's got a retractable steering wheel and pedals so you can also drive it yourself. 

Audi Skysphere Concept
While changing modes, the car's wheelbase actually shortens by almost 10 inches.

Audi Skysphere Concept
The interior is made of sustainable materials.

Audi Skysphere Concept
Microfiber suede and vegan leather are great.

Audi Skysphere Concept
You can see the cut lines where the car's body panels overlap.

Audi Skysphere Concept
The LED front fascia can do all sorts of light dances.

Audi Skysphere Concept
Same with the rear LEDs.

Audi Skysphere Concept
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Audi Skysphere concept.

Audi Skysphere Concept
