Audi Skysphere concept is for drivers and the driven

With its variable wheelbase and on-off autonomy, the Skysphere concept is a wild vision of future Audis.
Audi's new Skysphere concept has a few tricks up its sleeve.
For starters, it's capable of Level 4 autonomy.
But it's got a retractable steering wheel and pedals so you can also drive it yourself.
While changing modes, the car's wheelbase actually shortens by almost 10 inches.
The interior is made of sustainable materials.
Microfiber suede and vegan leather are great.
You can see the cut lines where the car's body panels overlap.
The LED front fascia can do all sorts of light dances.
Same with the rear LEDs.
