Audi RS5 updates keep things sexy

  • 2020 Audi RS5
The Audi RS5 was far from frumpy-looking before, and the latest updates are even more visually impressive.

The German automaker on Tuesday showed off updates to both the RS5 coupe and RS5 Sportback destined for Europe, though we haven't received confirmation for the US yet.

For the slight refresh, we get a mix of minor updates to sweeten the package.

At the rear of the updated sports car there's a redesigned rear diffusor with the typical dual exhaust outlets sitting proudly.

They still play the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6's soundtrack as 444 horsepower roar to life, accompanied by 442 pound-feet of torque. 

Up front, the exterior gets a wider and flatter front grille that falls more in line with the RS6 and RS7

Keep the throttle to floor and 62 mph comes in 3.9 seconds.

There's also a thoughtful nod to the 1984 Audi Sport Quattro in the slim air vents sitting just above the grille.

Audi said the updated RS5 will go on sale in Europe "shortly" with a starting price equivalent to $92,500 at current exchange rates. For comparison, today's RS5 starts at $74,200 before destination in the US.

Keeping scrolling or clicking to see more of the updated Audi RS5 Sportback and Coupe!

