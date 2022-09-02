Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Is Ready to Rally

This is the Audi RS Q E-Tron E2, which is quite the mouthful.
It's also quite the impressive machine.
The general premise is the same as its predecessor -- it's a hybrid-electric race car that only uses its onboard internal-combustion gas engine to charge a battery that provides the electric motors with juice.
But there have been some major changes to the RS Q E-Tron E2 to make it even more competitive for 2022 and 2023.
To start, the E-Tron E2's body is completely new, widening the cockpit and adjusting the aerodynamics.
The vehicle's center of gravity has also been lowered for better performance.
Overall, the E-Tron E2 produces about 15% less drag than its predecessor.
The power controllers were adjusted to better stay within regulatory limits, while the air conditioning system was dialed back, as it had the chance to actually freeze its coolant because of how hard it worked.
You'll be able to see it in action when it makes its competitive debut at the Rallye du Maroc in October.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Audi RS Q E-Tron E2.