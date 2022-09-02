X
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Is Ready to Rally

A number of adjustments throughout the hybrid race car should make life easier for drivers and crews alike.

Andrew Krok
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
This is the Audi RS Q E-Tron E2, which is quite the mouthful.     

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
It's also quite the impressive machine.    

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
The general premise is the same as its predecessor -- it's a hybrid-electric race car that only uses its onboard internal-combustion gas engine to charge a battery that provides the electric motors with juice.     

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
But there have been some major changes to the RS Q E-Tron E2 to make it even more competitive for 2022 and 2023.

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
To start, the E-Tron E2's body is completely new, widening the cockpit and adjusting the aerodynamics.     

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
The vehicle's center of gravity has also been lowered for better performance.     

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Overall, the E-Tron E2 produces about 15% less drag than its predecessor.    

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
The power controllers were adjusted to better stay within regulatory limits, while the air conditioning system was dialed back, as it had the chance to actually freeze its coolant because of how hard it worked.     

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
You'll be able to see it in action when it makes its competitive debut at the Rallye du Maroc in October.    

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Audi RS Q E-Tron E2.

Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Rally Car
