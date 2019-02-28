Audi R8 V10 Decennium is a limited-edition V10 celebration

  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium
  • Audi R8 V10 Decennium

Audi on Thursday unveiled the R8 V10 Decennium, a limited-edition variant of its 10-cylinder supercar.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
1
of 15

It celebrates 10 years of Audi shoving V10s into its supercar.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
2
of 15

It packs the same updates as the rest of the R8 lineup, including a remodeled nose and a fancy new rear diffuser, but the Decennium adds to that with a special matte gray paint job.   

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
3
of 15

Its 20-inch wheels leave a lot of open space so buyers can revel in a brake system that's larger than most people's heads.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
4
of 15

The 5.2-liter V10 puts out 620 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque, enough to move this all-wheel-drive beast to 62 miles per hour in just 3.1 seconds.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
5
of 15

Give it enough pavement, and it'll hit nearly 206 mph.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
6
of 15

Only 222 examples of the R8 V10 Decennium will be built.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
7
of 15

Audi did say that the Decennium will cost 222,000 euros (about $252,000) in Germany.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
8
of 15

That represents a 22,000 euro premium over the "normal" 620-hp R8 V10.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
9
of 15

Keep scrolling for even more pictures of Audi's latest limited-edition supercar.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
10
of 15

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
11
of 15

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
12
of 15

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
13
of 15

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
14
of 15

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
15
of 15
Now Reading

Audi R8 V10 Decennium is a limited-edition V10 celebration

Up Next

Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

Latest Stories

Subaru to recall 1.3 million Crosstrek, Impreza, Forester vehicles for brake light issues

Subaru to recall 1.3 million Crosstrek, Impreza, Forester vehicles for brake light issues

by
Smart Forease+ concept covers up its top for Geneva

Smart Forease+ concept covers up its top for Geneva

by
Toyota Supra GT4 Concept races into our hearts in Geneva

Toyota Supra GT4 Concept races into our hearts in Geneva

by
Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

Tesla Model 3 now available from $35,000

1:34
Tesla to close retail stores, only sell cars online

Tesla to close retail stores, only sell cars online

by