Audi R8 V10 Decennium is a limited-edition V10 celebration

Audi on Thursday unveiled the R8 V10 Decennium, a limited-edition variant of its 10-cylinder supercar.
It celebrates 10 years of Audi shoving V10s into its supercar.
It packs the same updates as the rest of the R8 lineup, including a remodeled nose and a fancy new rear diffuser, but the Decennium adds to that with a special matte gray paint job.
Its 20-inch wheels leave a lot of open space so buyers can revel in a brake system that's larger than most people's heads.
The 5.2-liter V10 puts out 620 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque, enough to move this all-wheel-drive beast to 62 miles per hour in just 3.1 seconds.
Give it enough pavement, and it'll hit nearly 206 mph.
Only 222 examples of the R8 V10 Decennium will be built.
Audi did say that the Decennium will cost 222,000 euros (about $252,000) in Germany.
That represents a 22,000 euro premium over the "normal" 620-hp R8 V10.
