The Audi Q8 is a sleeker, sportier take on the Q7

The Audi Q8's looks follow closely in the footsteps set out by the Q8 Concept from 2017.
Its striking, almost coupe-like profile is due in part to this angled rear window and pointed liftgate.
Audi says that the Q8's character lines and flared fenders are intended to evoke the look of the original Quattro.
Up front, the Singleframe grille gets lots of brushed metal-look trim, and complements standard LED headlights.
The Q8 can fit wheels as large as 22 inches in diameter.
Three big screens provide most of the car's information and controls: A 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch upper touchscreen, and an 8.6-inch lower touchscreen.
The Q8 provides seating for five and up to 62 cubic feet of cargo space.
Every powertrain in the new Q8 will use mild-hybrid technology, using a lithium-ion battery pack and a belt starter-generator.
Chassis technology includes adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering and optional air suspension.
The Audi Q8 goes on sale in Europe in the third quarter of 2018 and should reach the US in 2019.