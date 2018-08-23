Audi PB18 E-Tron concept can slide the driver's seat sideways

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to Audi's new electric supercar concept.
Three electric motors (two rear, one front) provide a net output of 671 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque, with occasional overboosting that bumps the power up to 764 hp.
Its 95-kWh battery has a range of over 310 miles by European measurements (WLTP cycle), and it can handle the same 800-volt charging that Porsche's upcoming Taycan will utilize.
Audi prides itself on this vehicle's complete lack of autonomy. It's a pure driver's car, and it's clear that Audi believes there will be a desire for these vehicles in the future.
The driver sits front and center in a special monocoque that includes both the seat as well as the car's controls.
But, in the event a passenger needs a ride, that entire monocoque can slide laterally to provide a more traditional driver-side seating position with room for a second person.
A transparent OLED surface in the driver's line of sight can show driving lines or navigation directions.