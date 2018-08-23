Audi PB18 E-Tron concept can slide the driver's seat sideways

  • Audi PB18 E-Tron Concept
Say hello to Audi's new electric supercar concept.

Three electric motors (two rear, one front) provide a net output of 671 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque, with occasional overboosting that bumps the power up to 764 hp.

Its 95-kWh battery has a range of over 310 miles by European measurements (WLTP cycle), and it can handle the same 800-volt charging that Porsche's upcoming Taycan will utilize.     

Audi prides itself on this vehicle's complete lack of autonomy. It's a pure driver's car, and it's clear that Audi believes there will be a desire for these vehicles in the future.     

The driver sits front and center in a special monocoque that includes both the seat as well as the car's controls.     

But, in the event a passenger needs a ride, that entire monocoque can slide laterally to provide a more traditional driver-side seating position with room for a second person.    

A transparent OLED surface in the driver's line of sight can show driving lines or navigation directions.    

