Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo was designed to live in Sony and Polyphony Digital's racing sim, but now, it's a real-life wondercar.
The all-electric concept will support Audi's factory Formula E racing series efforts in Europe this year, as well as making appearances at other events.
Powered by a trio of electric motors, the E-Tron develops 825 total system horsepower.
Audi racing drivers will use the E-Tron to ferry lucky passengers around at Formula E events.
Audi says the E-Tron weighs just under 3,200 pounds.
Acceleration is given as 0-62 mph in under 2.5 seconds.
Audi says the car took just 11 months to build from start to finish.
The E-Tron has been painted red, white and black to evoke Audi's groundbreaking IMSA GTO racecars of the late Eighties.
The E-Tron features full-time all-wheel drive.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo.
Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo