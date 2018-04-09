  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
  • Audi E-tron Vision Gran Turismo
The Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo was designed to live in Sony and Polyphony Digital's racing sim, but now, it's a real-life wondercar.

The all-electric concept will support Audi's factory Formula E racing series efforts in Europe this year, as well as making appearances at other events.

Powered by a trio of electric motors, the E-Tron develops 825 total system horsepower.

Audi racing drivers will use the E-Tron to ferry lucky passengers around at Formula E events.

Audi says the E-Tron weighs just under 3,200 pounds.

Acceleration is given as 0-62 mph in under 2.5 seconds.

Audi says the car took just 11 months to build from start to finish.

The E-Tron has been painted red, white and black to evoke Audi's groundbreaking IMSA GTO racecars of the late Eighties.

 The E-Tron features full-time all-wheel drive.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo.

Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo

Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo

