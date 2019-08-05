Audi E-Tron Scooter will help you zip from train to office and back

By make and model
Audi on Monday unveiled the E-Tron Scooter.
The love child of an electric scooter and a skateboard, the E-Tron Scooter is designed to help people get around town and cities more efficiently.
The E-Tron Scooter weighs 26 pounds, and it can fold up, taking up about as much space on the train as your average backpack.
Its electric motor and battery provide a range of about 12.5 miles, with a top speed of 12.5 mph.
It has brake regeneration to improve its range, and the electric motor can be adjusted from a twist grip on the handle.
When it comes to turns, you only have to shift your weight, like you would on a skateboard.
It comes equipped with a headlight, a daytime running light, a rear light and a brake light.
It's meant to be piloted with one hand, so you can keep the other hand free for signaling.
When it goes on sale at the end of 2020, it will cost about 2,000 euros (about $2,200).
