Audi E-Tron Scooter will help you zip from train to office and back

  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter
  • Audi E-Tron Scooter

Audi on Monday unveiled the E-Tron Scooter.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 17

The love child of an electric scooter and a skateboard, the E-Tron Scooter is designed to help people get around town and cities more efficiently.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 17

The E-Tron Scooter weighs 26 pounds, and it can fold up, taking up about as much space on the train as your average backpack.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 17

Its electric motor and battery provide a range of about 12.5 miles, with a top speed of 12.5 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 17

It has brake regeneration to improve its range, and the electric motor can be adjusted from a twist grip on the handle.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 17

When it comes to turns, you only have to shift your weight, like you would on a skateboard.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 17

It comes equipped with a headlight, a daytime running light, a rear light and a brake light.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 17

It's meant to be piloted with one hand, so you can keep the other hand free for signaling.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 17

When it goes on sale at the end of 2020, it will cost about 2,000 euros (about $2,200).     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 17

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Audi E-Tron Scooter.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
11
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
12
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
13
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
14
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
15
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
16
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
17
of 17
Now Reading

Audi E-Tron Scooter will help you zip from train to office and back

Up Next

2019 Audi Q3 is ready to be a contender

Latest Stories

Tesla Model 3 gets amped-up Novitec visuals

Tesla Model 3 gets amped-up Novitec visuals

by
5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible

2:17
What is Nissan USA going to do about older Leaf battery packs?

What is Nissan USA going to do about older Leaf battery packs?

by
Hoverboarding Jet Ski champ Franky Zapata is working on a high-performance flying car

Hoverboarding Jet Ski champ Franky Zapata is working on a high-performance flying car

by
Rodin's FZed track day special is part Lotus, part Formula 1

Rodin's FZed track day special is part Lotus, part Formula 1

by