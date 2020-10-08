Audi E-Tron GT creeps closer to production

This grand tourer will become the next pillar in Audi's electrified portfolio.
Say hello to more teasers for the Audi E-Tron GT.
This will be Audi's first electric grand tourer.
It follows in the footsteps of the first E-Tron, which is an electric SUV.
The E-Tron GT will rely on the same electric chassis as the Porsche Taycan.
Like the Taycan, the E-Tron GT will come in multiple trims, each likely possessing a separate output.
So far, Audi has only confirmed base and RS variants of the E-Tron GT, but a middle-of-the-road S version is also likely in the cards.
The RS E-Tron GT will likely sport more aggressive bodywork, a retuned suspension and more flashy stuff inside.
For now, Audi has remained mum on the specs for this forthcoming EV.
With a debut in the coming months, however, more information isn't too far off.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Audi E-Tron GT's various angles.
