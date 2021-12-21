/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Audi Charging Hub lets you lounge while you charge your E-Tron

It's Audi-only and requires a reservation, but it could change the way we think about fast-charging stations.

Kyle Hyatt
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-001
1 of 39 Audi

The Audi Charging Hub concept is an effort to change people's EV charging experience.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-002
2 of 39 Audi

Rather than being just a parking lot with chargers, it features six chargers and a lounge.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-003
3 of 39 Audi

This lounge can be used by customers while they're charging.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-004
4 of 39 Audi

The lounge features chic modern furniture.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-005
5 of 39 Audi

In addition to seating, there are also vending machines and coffee.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-006
6 of 39 Audi

The chargers themselves must be reserved in advance.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-007
7 of 39 Audi

They will charge at up to 350 kilowatts.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-008
8 of 39 Audi

Charging pricing is capped at around 35 cents per kW.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-009
9 of 39 Audi

The pilot is located near Nuremberg, Germany.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-010
10 of 39 Audi

It opens on Dec. 23, 2021.

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-011
11 of 39 Audi

Keep going for more images of the Audi Charging Hub concept.  

audi-charging-hub-conceptl-012
12 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-013
13 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-014
14 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-015
15 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-016
16 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-017
17 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-018
18 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-019
19 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-020
20 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-021
21 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-022
22 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-023
23 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-024
24 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-025
25 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-026
26 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-027
27 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-028
28 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-029
29 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-030
30 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-031
31 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-032
32 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-033
33 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-034
34 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-035
35 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-036
36 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-037
37 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-038
38 of 39 Audi
audi-charging-hub-conceptl-039
39 of 39 Audi

