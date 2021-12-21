Audi Charging Hub lets you lounge while you charge your E-Tron

It's Audi-only and requires a reservation, but it could change the way we think about fast-charging stations.
The Audi Charging Hub concept is an effort to change people's EV charging experience.
Rather than being just a parking lot with chargers, it features six chargers and a lounge.
This lounge can be used by customers while they're charging.
The lounge features chic modern furniture.
In addition to seating, there are also vending machines and coffee.
The chargers themselves must be reserved in advance.
They will charge at up to 350 kilowatts.
Charging pricing is capped at around 35 cents per kW.
The pilot is located near Nuremberg, Germany.
It opens on Dec. 23, 2021.
