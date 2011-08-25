Audi A7 in depth

One of those is the active cruise control. Unlike regular cruise control, active systems enable you to set a safe distance, as well as a cruising speed. That way, if the traffic slows down, someone cuts in front of you or there's a steep hill, you needn't worry about braking, the car will do it all for you. Unlike some other active cruise systems, Audi's will bring you to a complete stop. It will even function in stop-start city traffic; all you need to do is feather the gas pedal or hit Resume.
Caption by
Derek Fung /
Photo by Derek Fung/CNET Australia