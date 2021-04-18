Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

While it might just be a design study, the A6 E-Tron concept gives us a good idea of what to expect from Audi in 2022 and beyond.
Audi unveiled the A6 E-Tron concept as part of its display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show on Sunday.
It arrives ahead of C- and B-segment electric vehicles that will utilize Volkswagen Group's PPE scalable electric-vehicle platform, which Audi says will happen in late 2022.
This is an exterior design study, which means there's no interior, and it doesn't immediately precede a specific production EV.
The A6 E-Tron concept is a serious looker -- and an efficient one, too, with a 0.22 drag coefficient thanks in part to small cameras that replace the side mirrors.
Largely devoid of sharp angles, the front end and its arrow-slit headlights give way to subtle curves that taper off to a wild rear end.
LEDs aren't limited to the headlights and taillights.
Each side of the car has three small projectors built in, which can greet passengers with messages or different lighting signatures, and they're also capable of showing warnings to oncoming cyclists if a door is about to open.
Additional LED projectors are hidden at each corner to create projections for the turn signals.
Under all this stylistic goodness is Volkswagen Group's PPE scalable electric-vehicle platform, in this instance packing approximately 100 kWh of energy storage between its axles.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Audi A6 E-Tron concept.
