Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

While it might just be a design study, the A6 E-Tron concept gives us a good idea of what to expect from Audi in 2022 and beyond.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Audi unveiled the A6 E-Tron concept as part of its display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show on Sunday.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
It arrives ahead of C- and B-segment electric vehicles that will utilize Volkswagen Group's PPE scalable electric-vehicle platform, which Audi says will happen in late 2022.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
This is an exterior design study, which means there's no interior, and it doesn't immediately precede a specific production EV.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
The A6 E-Tron concept is a serious looker -- and an efficient one, too, with a 0.22 drag coefficient thanks in part to small cameras that replace the side mirrors.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Largely devoid of sharp angles, the front end and its arrow-slit headlights give way to subtle curves that taper off to a wild rear end.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
LEDs aren't limited to the headlights and taillights.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Each side of the car has three small projectors built in, which can greet passengers with messages or different lighting signatures, and they're also capable of showing warnings to oncoming cyclists if a door is about to open.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Additional LED projectors are hidden at each corner to create projections for the turn signals.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Under all this stylistic goodness is Volkswagen Group's PPE scalable electric-vehicle platform, in this instance packing approximately 100 kWh of energy storage between its axles.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the Audi A6 E-Tron concept.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
Audi A6 E-Tron Concept
