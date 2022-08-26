X
Galaxy Watch 5 ProiPhone 14 EventStudent Loan ForgivenessBest Mobile VPNNational Dog DayBest Workout Headphones

Audi Dives Into New Territory With Formula 1 Announcement

There's a new engine supplier in town. Or there will be, in 2026.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
Audi F1
1 of 19 Audi

Audi on Friday announced its intention to join Formula 1 in 2026.     

Audi F1
2 of 19 Audi

It will do so as an engine supplier, which means it will supply the power units for established teams.    

Audi F1
3 of 19 Audi

Audi has not yet announced any partners; rumors have pointed to Sauber (currently operating as Alfa Romeo), but Audi said in its release that teammate decisions should be made by the end of the year.

Audi F1
4 of 19 Audi

Audi will manufacture its power unit down the road from the company's headquarters in Ingolstadt, making it the first time in over 10 years that a Formula 1 powertrain will be manufactured in Germany.     

Audi F1
5 of 19 Audi

The automaker said that it already has test benches for engines, electric motors and batteries, and it hopes to be fully stocked with personnel and additional infrastructure by year's end.     

Audi F1
6 of 19 Audi

In order to give this program its full attention, Audi will discontinue its World Endurance Championship LMDh prototype program.

Audi F1
7 of 19 Audi

F1's new engine regulations make it a fair bit easier to join the sport.     

Audi F1
8 of 19 Audi

The complex heat-based recuperation system (MGU-H, for the F1 nerds out there) will be ditched in favor of a larger, more powerful regenerative braking system, which will feed energy into a battery that will power a motor nearly as powerful as the internal-combustion engine to which it's mated.     

Audi F1
9 of 19 Audi

The gas-engine half of the powertrain will run on sustainable fuels, too.     

Audi F1
10 of 19 Audi

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of this lovely Audi-branded F1 car.

Audi F1
11 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
12 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
13 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
14 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
15 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
16 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
17 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
18 of 19 Audi
Audi F1
19 of 19 Audi

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Toyota Sequoia Is Capable, but Not So Comfortable

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia Is Capable, but Not So Comfortable

30 Photos
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Brings Bags to the Party

More Galleries

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Brings Bags to the Party

25 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

83 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

More Galleries

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos