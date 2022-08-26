Audi Dives Into New Territory With Formula 1 Announcement

There's a new engine supplier in town. Or there will be, in 2026.
Audi on Friday announced its intention to join Formula 1 in 2026.
It will do so as an engine supplier, which means it will supply the power units for established teams.
Audi has not yet announced any partners; rumors have pointed to Sauber (currently operating as Alfa Romeo), but Audi said in its release that teammate decisions should be made by the end of the year.
Audi will manufacture its power unit down the road from the company's headquarters in Ingolstadt, making it the first time in over 10 years that a Formula 1 powertrain will be manufactured in Germany.
The automaker said that it already has test benches for engines, electric motors and batteries, and it hopes to be fully stocked with personnel and additional infrastructure by year's end.
In order to give this program its full attention, Audi will discontinue its World Endurance Championship LMDh prototype program.
F1's new engine regulations make it a fair bit easier to join the sport.
The complex heat-based recuperation system (MGU-H, for the F1 nerds out there) will be ditched in favor of a larger, more powerful regenerative braking system, which will feed energy into a battery that will power a motor nearly as powerful as the internal-combustion engine to which it's mated.
The gas-engine half of the powertrain will run on sustainable fuels, too.
