The Atlis XT shows off a stylish vision for an electric pickup truck

  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT
  • Atlis XT

Startup Atlis Motor Vehicles plans to build an all-electric pickup truck called the XT.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
1
of 19

The truck will have anywhere from 300 to 500 miles of range, depending on model, and four-wheel drive thanks to four electric motors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
2
of 19

Atlis says the truck will be able to tow 5,000 to 20,000 pounds with traditional hitch towing, and 10,000 to 35,000 pounds with an available fifth-wheel setup

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
3
of 19

Air suspension will give the truck 12 inches of ground clearance, or 15 inches with an optional off-road suspension

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
4
of 19

Pricing for the truck is expected to start from $45,000, before any applicable tax credits or rebates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
5
of 19

Atlis is also considering a subscription model called the Atlis Subscriber Club. Members will get a new vehicle every three, five or seven years, depending on subscription, starting at $700 per month.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
6
of 19

Instead of side-view mirrors, the XT uses cameras and screens mounted inside the cabin.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
7
of 19

Inside the cabin, a giant touchscreen infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
8
of 19

Atlis also plans to develop its own chargers and charging network for the truck, boldly promising the truck can be fully recharged in as little as 15 minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
9
of 19

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Atlis XT.

Published:Caption:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
10
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
11
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
12
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
13
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
14
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
15
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
16
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
17
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
18
of 19

Published:Photo:Atlis Motor VehiclesRead the article
19
of 19
Now Reading

The Atlis XT shows off a stylish vision for an electric pickup truck

Up Next

2019 Nissan Leaf E+ ups the power, ups the range

Latest Stories

Lexus RC F Track Edition teased on video ahead of Detroit Auto Show

Lexus RC F Track Edition teased on video ahead of Detroit Auto Show

by
Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition headed to Chicago

Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition headed to Chicago

by
The Lamborghini massage chair made me forget I'm poor and sore at CES 2019

The Lamborghini massage chair made me forget I'm poor and sore at CES 2019

by
Nissan's 226-mile Leaf E+ will take you much farther, a lot faster

Nissan's 226-mile Leaf E+ will take you much farther, a lot faster

by
CES 2019: Hyundai Mobis shows how lighting can reduce accidents in self-driving cars

CES 2019: Hyundai Mobis shows how lighting can reduce accidents in self-driving cars

by