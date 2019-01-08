The Atlis XT shows off a stylish vision for an electric pickup truck

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Startup Atlis Motor Vehicles plans to build an all-electric pickup truck called the XT.
The truck will have anywhere from 300 to 500 miles of range, depending on model, and four-wheel drive thanks to four electric motors.
Atlis says the truck will be able to tow 5,000 to 20,000 pounds with traditional hitch towing, and 10,000 to 35,000 pounds with an available fifth-wheel setup
Air suspension will give the truck 12 inches of ground clearance, or 15 inches with an optional off-road suspension
Pricing for the truck is expected to start from $45,000, before any applicable tax credits or rebates.
Atlis is also considering a subscription model called the Atlis Subscriber Club. Members will get a new vehicle every three, five or seven years, depending on subscription, starting at $700 per month.
Instead of side-view mirrors, the XT uses cameras and screens mounted inside the cabin.
Inside the cabin, a giant touchscreen infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Atlis also plans to develop its own chargers and charging network for the truck, boldly promising the truck can be fully recharged in as little as 15 minutes.
