Aston Martin Vantage AMR is a $180,000 power move

  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR
  • Aston Martin Vantage AMR

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR uses the same engine as the standard Vantage -- a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
1
of 12

It still has the same 503 horsepower as the vanilla Vantage, torque is actually down from 505 pound-feet to 461.       

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
2
of 12

The AMR will reach 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds longer than the common Vantage.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
3
of 12

I'm sure you have the same question that many others at this point do: WTF?    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
4
of 12

Aston Martin said the drop in torque was necessary to accommodate a very special part: a seven-speed manual transmission.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
5
of 12

The transmission also has two clever touches: It can automatically downshift for drivers who can't heel-toe, and it permits full-throttle upshifts without upsetting the car's balance.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
6
of 12

Only 200 Vantage AMRs will be built, with pricing starting at $179,995, or about $30,000 more than the ordinary Vantage.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
7
of 12

Of the 200 Vantage AMRs destined for sale, 59 have been set aside for a special variant.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
8
of 12

The Vantage 59 has Stirling Green paint outside and loads of lime accents both inside and out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
9
of 12

The Vantage 59 is even more expensive than the AMR at $204,995, or about $55,000 more than the vanilla Vantage.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
10
of 12

Once the AMR sells out, though, don't think the seven-speed will die with it.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
11
of 12

Instead, starting in the first quarter of 2020, Aston Martin will include this transmission as an option on the traditional Vantage.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
12
of 12
Now Reading

Aston Martin Vantage AMR is a $180,000 power move

Up Next

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a droptop jaw-dropper

Latest Stories

Aston Martin Vantage AMR trades torque for a seven-speed manual

Aston Martin Vantage AMR trades torque for a seven-speed manual

by
It's a lot easier to buy a car with an open recall than you'd think, report says

It's a lot easier to buy a car with an open recall than you'd think, report says

by
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport gets a striking new look

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport gets a striking new look

by
One-off Toyota Century drop-top to be Crown Prince Naruhito's coronation ride

One-off Toyota Century drop-top to be Crown Prince Naruhito's coronation ride

by
Lexus will finally open dealerships in Mexico in 2021, report says

Lexus will finally open dealerships in Mexico in 2021, report says

by