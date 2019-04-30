Aston Martin Vantage AMR is a $180,000 power move

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Aston Martin Vantage AMR uses the same engine as the standard Vantage -- a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
It still has the same 503 horsepower as the vanilla Vantage, torque is actually down from 505 pound-feet to 461.
The AMR will reach 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds longer than the common Vantage.
I'm sure you have the same question that many others at this point do: WTF?
Aston Martin said the drop in torque was necessary to accommodate a very special part: a seven-speed manual transmission.
The transmission also has two clever touches: It can automatically downshift for drivers who can't heel-toe, and it permits full-throttle upshifts without upsetting the car's balance.
Only 200 Vantage AMRs will be built, with pricing starting at $179,995, or about $30,000 more than the ordinary Vantage.
Of the 200 Vantage AMRs destined for sale, 59 have been set aside for a special variant.
The Vantage 59 has Stirling Green paint outside and loads of lime accents both inside and out.
The Vantage 59 is even more expensive than the AMR at $204,995, or about $55,000 more than the vanilla Vantage.
Once the AMR sells out, though, don't think the seven-speed will die with it.
Instead, starting in the first quarter of 2020, Aston Martin will include this transmission as an option on the traditional Vantage.