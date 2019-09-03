Aston Martin Vanquish rebooted thanks to Callum Designs

Apparently, Ian Callum felt the original Aston Martin Vanquish was due for a reboot.
This is the Vanquish 25.
Callum Designs will build 25 of them, each bespoke to the owners.
It keeps the Vanquish's original looks largely intact.
Changes include new suspension bits, aero pieces and a wider track.
The interior is totally redone, too, with Scottish leather and a modern infotainment system.
The exhaust outlet also doubles as a diffusor for better aerodynamics.
Scottish leather looks lovely in blue, too.