Aston Martin V8 Cygnet is one ridiculous city car

Aston Martin debuted the one-off V8 Cygnet at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Billed as the "ultimate city car," which it definitely is, the V8 Cygnet borrows its 430-horsepower, 4.7-liter V8 from the Vantage S.
It can actually out-accelerate the Vantage S, reaching 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.
Its 170-mph top speed is 60 mph higher than the standard Cygnet.
The automaker had to fabricate a new firewall and transmission tunnel from scratch.
The body is largely unmodified, save for massive wheel arches to accommodate tires that will actually maintain traction.
A tiny little torque tube transfers power to the rear wheels.
Will you ever be able to buy one? No.
The interior sports an FIA-compliant fire suppression system, and a Recaro racing seat in front of a removable Alcantara suede-wrapped steering wheel and a unique dashboard with the Vantage's instrument cluster.
