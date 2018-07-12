Aston Martin V8 Cygnet is one ridiculous city car

  • Aston Martin V8 Cygnet
Aston Martin debuted the one-off V8 Cygnet at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed.     

Photo:Aston Martin
1
of 12

Billed as the "ultimate city car," which it definitely is, the V8 Cygnet borrows its 430-horsepower, 4.7-liter V8 from the Vantage S.     

Photo:Aston Martin
2
of 12

It can actually out-accelerate the Vantage S, reaching 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.   

Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 12

Its 170-mph top speed is 60 mph higher than the standard Cygnet.

Photo:Aston Martin
4
of 12

The automaker had to fabricate a new firewall and transmission tunnel from scratch.   

Photo:Aston Martin
5
of 12

The body is largely unmodified, save for massive wheel arches to accommodate tires that will actually maintain traction.     

Photo:Aston Martin
6
of 12

A tiny little torque tube transfers power to the rear wheels.    

Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 12

Will you ever be able to buy one? No.    

Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 12

The interior sports an FIA-compliant fire suppression system, and a Recaro racing seat in front of a removable Alcantara suede-wrapped steering wheel and a unique dashboard with the Vantage's instrument cluster.

Photo:Aston Martin
9
of 12

Keep on scrolling to check out more pictures of Aston's wildest one-off.

Photo:Aston Martin
10
of 12

Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 12

Photo:Aston Martin
12
of 12
