  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR
  • Aston Martin Rapide AMR

Aston Martin showed the Rapide AMR as a concept last year, and now the car is headed to production.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
1
of 10

Aston Martin will sell only 210 AMRs, with US pricing pegged at $240,000.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
2
of 10

A new aerodynamic kit is said to reduce lift.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
3
of 10

The Rapide AMR rides on 21-inch wheels with Michelin Super Sport tires.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
4
of 10

Under the hood, the Rapide's 6.0-liter V12 engine delivers 580 horsepower, getting it to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
5
of 10

The new quad exhaust, "ensures a raucous sound," Aston Martin promises.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
6
of 10

Those front brakes have six-piston calipers grabbing 15.7-inch rotors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
7
of 10

Interior appointments include Alcantara surfaces with AMR logos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
8
of 10

The center console is finished in carbon fiber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
9
of 10

The Rapide AMR can also be equipped with the racy steering wheel from the Aston Martin One-77.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
10
of 10
Now Reading

The Aston Martin Rapide AMR costs $240,000, only 210 will be made

Up Next

Aston Martin DB11 AMR looks subtle in China Gray

Latest Stories

Waymo's Phoenix pilot program is a year old, so how is it going?

Waymo's Phoenix pilot program is a year old, so how is it going?

by
China to go full dystopia with mandatory vehicle RFID chips in 2019

China to go full dystopia with mandatory vehicle RFID chips in 2019

by
Tesla plans software update to clarify what 'hold the wheel' really means

Tesla plans software update to clarify what 'hold the wheel' really means

by
Volkswagen slapped with 1 billion euro fine by German government

Volkswagen slapped with 1 billion euro fine by German government

by
2018 Fiat 500X adds fresh styling with new Adventurer Edition

2018 Fiat 500X adds fresh styling with new Adventurer Edition

by
Turo Go will allow instant access to rental cars through its app

Turo Go will allow instant access to rental cars through its app

by