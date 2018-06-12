The Aston Martin Rapide AMR costs $240,000, only 210 will be made

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin showed the Rapide AMR as a concept last year, and now the car is headed to production.
Aston Martin will sell only 210 AMRs, with US pricing pegged at $240,000.
A new aerodynamic kit is said to reduce lift.
The Rapide AMR rides on 21-inch wheels with Michelin Super Sport tires.
Under the hood, the Rapide's 6.0-liter V12 engine delivers 580 horsepower, getting it to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds.
The new quad exhaust, "ensures a raucous sound," Aston Martin promises.
Those front brakes have six-piston calipers grabbing 15.7-inch rotors.
Interior appointments include Alcantara surfaces with AMR logos.
The center console is finished in carbon fiber.
The Rapide AMR can also be equipped with the racy steering wheel from the Aston Martin One-77.