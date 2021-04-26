These five pastel Aston Martins are ready for spring sunlight

The Aston Martin Newport Beach dealership commissioned a Pastel Collection consisting of five cars, and they're all glorious.
Each one is finished in a paint color that has never been used before.
The Vibrant Coral DBX is probably the most outlandish of the bunch.
Who doesn't love a pink SUV?
Each car has an Ivory and Obsidian Black interior with color-matched accents.
The Ultraviolet Purple Vantage coupe might be my favorite.
The convertibles get more muted colors, like the Vantage Roadster in Cardamom Violet.
Each car's paint has the same amount of metallic pearl flake. The DB11 coupe's Butterfly Teal is super bright.
Finishing off the collection is the Clear Water DB11 Volante.
All five cars are available to purchase from the Newport Beach dealer, which has a bunch more custom cars in the pipeline.
Keep scrolling and swiping to see more photos of the Pastel Collection.