These five pastel Aston Martins are ready for spring sunlight

  • Aston Martin Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • 2021 Aston Martin DBX Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection
  • Aston Martin DB11 Volante Pastel Collection

The Aston Martin Newport Beach dealership commissioned a Pastel Collection consisting of five cars, and they're all glorious.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
1
of 75

Each one is finished in a paint color that has never been used before.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
2
of 75

The Vibrant Coral DBX is probably the most outlandish of the bunch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
3
of 75

Who doesn't love a pink SUV?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
4
of 75

Each car has an Ivory and Obsidian Black interior with color-matched accents.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
5
of 75

The Ultraviolet Purple Vantage coupe might be my favorite.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
6
of 75

The convertibles get more muted colors, like the Vantage Roadster in Cardamom Violet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
7
of 75

Each car's paint has the same amount of metallic pearl flake. The DB11 coupe's Butterfly Teal is super bright.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
8
of 75

Finishing off the collection is the Clear Water DB11 Volante.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
9
of 75

All five cars are available to purchase from the Newport Beach dealer, which has a bunch more custom cars in the pipeline.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
10
of 75

Keep scrolling and swiping to see more photos of the Pastel Collection.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
11
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
12
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
13
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
14
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
15
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
16
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
17
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
18
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
19
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
20
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
21
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
22
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
23
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
24
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
25
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
26
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
27
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
28
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
29
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
30
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
31
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
32
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
33
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
34
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
35
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
36
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
37
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
38
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
39
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
40
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
41
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
42
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
43
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
44
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
45
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
46
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
47
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
48
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
49
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
50
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
51
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
52
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
53
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
54
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
55
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
56
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
57
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
58
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
59
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
60
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
61
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
62
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
63
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
64
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
65
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
66
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
67
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
68
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
69
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
70
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
71
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
72
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
73
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
74
of 75
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin Newport Beach
75
of 75
Now Reading

These five pastel Aston Martins are ready for spring sunlight

Up Next

Someone buy us this Aston Martin-Curv racing simulator rig
The fabulous Aston Martin Pastel Collection is just the tip of the iceberg

The fabulous Aston Martin Pastel Collection is just the tip of the iceberg

by
Toyota-owned Woven Planet acquires Lyft's Level 5 self-driving division

Toyota-owned Woven Planet acquires Lyft's Level 5 self-driving division

by
Tesla breaks its own delivery and production records in a profitable Q1

Tesla breaks its own delivery and production records in a profitable Q1

by
New bill could mandate driver-monitoring systems in future cars

New bill could mandate driver-monitoring systems in future cars

by
Who's loving the semiconductor chip shortage? Car dealerships

Who's loving the semiconductor chip shortage? Car dealerships

by