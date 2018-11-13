Get dirty in Wales with the Aston Martin DBX SUV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin gave us hope that it might swerve around the SUV trend when it unveiled the lifted-coupe DBX Concept.
But alas, even Aston Martin has been dragged outside to face the harshness of reality.
Aston Martin today unveiled the first pictures of its upcoming SUV, which is now officially called the DBX.
In addition to gaining an official name, it's gained an official form -- that of a proper SUV.
Yet, its newfound utilitarian looks still incorporate proper Aston Martin design elements.
Up front, the headlights look plucked straight from the new Vantage, and the grille is traditional Aston as well.
The back is still a mystery of wacky panels and purposefully misleading taillights.
The automaker plans to unveil the car in the fourth quarter of 2019, and in the year between now and then, it's determined to test the living heck out of the DBX.
Right now, it's being manhandled on a rally stage in Wales.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Aston Martin's first SUV.