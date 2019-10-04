Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato is a lovely 100th anniversary gift

  • Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato
A 100-year anniversary is no small deal, and Italian design house Zagato continues to celebrate its milestone in style alongside its longtime partner, Aston Martin.

Photo:Aston Martin
Following the reveal of the DB4 GT continuation car, Zagato has officially pulled the wraps off its modern twin: the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato.

Photo:Aston Martin
Based on the DBS Superleggera, the car will be sold alongside the DB4 GT continuation model as a pair because every classic continuation car deserves a modern partner.

Photo:Aston Martin
The DBS GT Zagato is shown here in Supernova Red (exclusive to the Centenary trimmings) with exposed carbon-fiber accents. 

Photo:Aston Martin
The inside debuts a world first with the use of 3D-printed interior finishes made from metal and carbon.

Photo:Aston Martin
The material looks downright jewelry-like when paired with the beaming red interior upholstery.

Photo:Aston Martin
The lovely wheels are 3D machined with satin black and gold finishes.

Photo:Aston Martin
Elsewhere, black covers the grille and the roof and rear diffusor stick with carbon fiber in a glossy finish.

Photo:Aston Martin
The printed materials make up the center portion of the interior just underneath the drive selector buttons.

Photo:Aston Martin
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato.

Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
Photo:Aston Martin
