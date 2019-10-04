Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato is a lovely 100th anniversary gift

A 100-year anniversary is no small deal, and Italian design house Zagato continues to celebrate its milestone in style alongside its longtime partner, Aston Martin.
Following the reveal of the DB4 GT continuation car, Zagato has officially pulled the wraps off its modern twin: the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato.
Based on the DBS Superleggera, the car will be sold alongside the DB4 GT continuation model as a pair because every classic continuation car deserves a modern partner.
The DBS GT Zagato is shown here in Supernova Red (exclusive to the Centenary trimmings) with exposed carbon-fiber accents.
The inside debuts a world first with the use of 3D-printed interior finishes made from metal and carbon.
The material looks downright jewelry-like when paired with the beaming red interior upholstery.
The lovely wheels are 3D machined with satin black and gold finishes.
Elsewhere, black covers the grille and the roof and rear diffusor stick with carbon fiber in a glossy finish.
The printed materials make up the center portion of the interior just underneath the drive selector buttons.
