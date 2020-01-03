Give your Aston Martin a friend with a special-edition Airbus helicopter

  • Aston Martin Airbus helicopter
If your fleet of Aston Martin cars are getting lonely, maybe it's time to add something different to the garage. Something... that requires a helipad.

Never fear, because Aston Martin and Airbus are unlikely partners these days, and this is their first creation.

It's based on a standard Airbus ACH130 helicopter.

The French firm handed its machine over to the British guys and gals for a makeover.

There are four exterior and interior motifs to choose from.

Each design comes from the crafty hands and designer eyes at Aston Martin.

There's Stirling Green, Xenon Gray, Arizona and Ultramarine Black available for the exterior.

All colors fade to silver near the bottom.

For the cabin, helicopter shoppers can choose from Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant and Ivory.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of Airbus' Aston Martin edition chopper!

