2020 Aspark Owl

The Aspark Owl has been in development for years, but now the production version is here and...

...it looks more than a little weird, but don't let that distract you from its staggering promised performance.

Aspark says that the Owl will do the 0-62 sprint in under 2 seconds.

It can do that thanks to its four powerful electric motors that produce a combined 1,985 horsepower.

The chassis and body of the Owl are made almost entirely of carbon fiber and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic.

The first production Owls are slated to reach customer hands in Q2 2020.

The production version of the Aspark Owl electric hypercar is here

