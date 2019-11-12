The production version of the Aspark Owl electric hypercar is here

The Aspark Owl has been in development for years, but now the production version is here and...
...it looks more than a little weird, but don't let that distract you from its staggering promised performance.
Aspark says that the Owl will do the 0-62 sprint in under 2 seconds.
It can do that thanks to its four powerful electric motors that produce a combined 1,985 horsepower.
The chassis and body of the Owl are made almost entirely of carbon fiber and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic.
The first production Owls are slated to reach customer hands in Q2 2020.