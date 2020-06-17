Arrival Bus promises public transit optimized for pandemics

Public transportation is difficult to provide safely amid a pandemic, but Arrival's new Bus aims to reduce the risk.

Arrival

The Arrival Bus wants to be the future of public transportation.

Arrival

British startup Arrival designed the bus to comply with the social distancing requirements of a pandemic.

Arrival

The futuristic-looking interior has numerous features to help make public transit more hygienic.

Arrival

There aren't any seams, so the interior is easier to clean.

Arrival

The seats are removable so passenger seating can be spaced out as required.

Arrival

Operators can configure the Arrival Bus to adhere to whatever guidelines might be in place.

