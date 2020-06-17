Public transportation is difficult to provide safely amid a pandemic, but Arrival's new Bus aims to reduce the risk.
The Arrival Bus wants to be the future of public transportation.
British startup Arrival designed the bus to comply with the social distancing requirements of a pandemic.
The futuristic-looking interior has numerous features to help make public transit more hygienic.
There aren't any seams, so the interior is easier to clean.
The seats are removable so passenger seating can be spaced out as required.
Operators can configure the Arrival Bus to adhere to whatever guidelines might be in place.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Arrival Bus promises public transit optimized for pandemics
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.