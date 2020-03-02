Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are super-hot tamales

  • 17fu9e5lv5buofalg5joliiri6it
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo dropped not one, but two hot super sedans in the form of the Giulia GTA and GTAm.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

The GTAm, seen here, sports a big wing and uber-aggressive aero gear.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA

The GTA is a little more tame, but it rocks the same performance upgrades as the GTAm.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA

There's 540 horsepower for both cars, up from 505 hp in the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

It's a no-brainer for me: GTAm is the best of the two.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

I mean, look at that rear!

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Aggressive looks in extremis.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Amazing details all around, too, like the nod to the Italian flag's colors.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Both cars are limited to 500 total, but right now, it's not available in North America.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm!

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

