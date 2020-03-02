Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are super-hot tamales

Alfa Romeo dropped not one, but two hot super sedans in the form of the Giulia GTA and GTAm.
The GTAm, seen here, sports a big wing and uber-aggressive aero gear.
The GTA is a little more tame, but it rocks the same performance upgrades as the GTAm.
There's 540 horsepower for both cars, up from 505 hp in the Giulia Quadrifoglio.
It's a no-brainer for me: GTAm is the best of the two.
I mean, look at that rear!
Aggressive looks in extremis.
Amazing details all around, too, like the nod to the Italian flag's colors.
Both cars are limited to 500 total, but right now, it's not available in North America.
