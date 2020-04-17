The Acura ZDX was ahead of its time

Ah, the ZDX, Acura's failed attempt at a crossover-coupe.
Really, this car hit the scene a decade too early.
The ZDX was powered by a 300-horsepower, 3.7-liter V6.
It even used Acura's sophisticated all-wheel-drive system.
The ZDX was nice to drive, especially over long distances.
It was packed with luxury and infotainment tech, too.
Unfortunately, passenger room and cargo space were big issues.
The ZDX was also massively ugly.
So. Many. Cut. Lines.
