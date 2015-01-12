The 2016 NSX is the high-tech return of Acura's classic supercar (pictures)

Photos
This is it, the 2016 Acura NSX!

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Acura has been teasing us with this car for years, one that many fans of Japanese sports cars have been drooling over.

The new NSX looks like it was worth the wait.

The car mates a twin-turbocharged V-6 with a trio of electric motors, and while Acura declined to give formal power figures, it surely won't be lacking.

Power will be routed to all four wheels, a next-generation version of the company's SH-AWD system.

The styling of the car is a radical departure from that of its predecessor.

Understated but futuristic.

The new NSX is longer, wider and slightly taller than before, but the wheelbase has grown by considerably more, meaning front and rear overhangs are minimal.

The cockpit is said to be "human-centered," mixing high-tech offerings and exposed chassis componentry.

Tires are 245/35Z R19 front and 295/30Z R20 rear.

The new AWD system offers full torque vectoring, called Agile Handling Assist.

The corporate branding is subtle, but the family grille is quite prominent.

There are plenty of ducts and vents to keep that V-6 cool.

The car certainly made quite a stir on the show floor, with even Jerry Seinfeld stopping by to take a look.

The new NSX will be a 2016-model-year car. Pricing is said to start around $150,000 (about £99,375 or AU$184,180).

