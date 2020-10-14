Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

This might technically be a prototype, but this is a thinly veiled look at Acura's new MDX.
The fourth-generation MDX is sharper than ever.
The new MDX is lower, longer and wider than its predecessor.
Big, 21-inch wheels are pushed out to all four corners.
Those vents below the headlights are functional.
The rear LED lights have Acura's chicane shape.
When the MDX goes on sale, it'll be powered by a 3.5-liter V6.
A hotter Type S variant will arrive later, with a turbocharged V6 engine.
Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive tech will be offered.
