The Acura Integra returns as a four-door hatchback

It rides on the same platform as the Honda Civic Si and features a manual transmission.
The Acura Integra is back, baby.
This Integra prototype is a very close representation of what will go on sale in spring 2022.
It rides on the same platform as the Honda Civic Si.
It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and available manual transmission.
A mechanical limited-slip diff is onboard.
The sleek liftback body looks great.
Acura says the new Integra will start around $30,000.
A more powerful Type S model is likely to follow.
We're stoked about the return of the Integra.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Integra.