The Acura Integra returns as a four-door hatchback

It rides on the same platform as the Honda Civic Si and features a manual transmission.

Daniel Golson
Acura Integra Prototype
The Acura Integra is back, baby.

Acura Integra Prototype
This Integra prototype is a very close representation of what will go on sale in spring 2022.

Acura Integra Prototype
It rides on the same platform as the Honda Civic Si.

Acura Integra Prototype
It has a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and available manual transmission.

Acura Integra Prototype
A mechanical limited-slip diff is onboard.

Acura Integra Prototype
The sleek liftback body looks great.

Acura Integra Prototype
Acura says the new Integra will start around $30,000.

Acura Integra Prototype
A more powerful Type S model is likely to follow.

Acura Integra Prototype
We're stoked about the return of the Integra.

Acura Integra Prototype
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Integra.

Acura Integra Prototype
Acura Integra Prototype
