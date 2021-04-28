  • acura-type-s-heritage-collection-111
Acura let me drive a bunch of Type S models (and one Type R) from its heritage collection and it was awesome.

First up is the 2001 3.2CL Type S, which is powered by a 260-horsepower V6.

This CL only has 720 miles on it and it still feels modern and fun to drive.

I'm personally most excited for the 2007 TL Type S, which still looks great today.

With a 286-hp V6 and a well-tuned chassis, the TL is how I wish more new sedans would feel.

The RSX hatchback has a high-revving four-cylinder engine and one of the best manual transmissions I've ever used.

It's so fun to drive in every situation that I've been scouring Craigslist to potentially buy one of my own.

The Acura Integra Type R is one of Honda's most legendary performance cars and it lives up to the hype.

Compared to the RSX it feels like a race car and it's incredible.

I end the day with the new MDX, which will get a new Type S performance version later this year.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of these awesome Acuras.

Acura's Type S brand has a rich performance history

