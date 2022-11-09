X
2024 Volvo EX90 Is a Silent, Swedish Electric SUV

Get your first unobstructed look at Volvo's next-generation electric SUV, arriving in dealerships in fall 2023.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
1 of 44 Volvo

Volvo finally stopped teasing us and revealed its upcoming EX90 electric SUV.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
2 of 44 Volvo

Like the XC90 that it will eventually replace, the EX90 features luxurious seating for up to seven passengers.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
3 of 44 Volvo

The electric SUV will be powered by a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a target range of up to 300 miles.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
4 of 44 Volvo

Up front is a 180-kW electric motor.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
5 of 44 Volvo

The rear axle is home to either a 120-kW unit or, for Twin Motor Performance models, a 200-kW motor.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
6 of 44 Volvo

Up to 250-kW DC fast charging will be supported, able to sprint-charge from 10% to 80% full in as little as 30 minutes.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
7 of 44 Volvo

The EX90 will also debut Volvo's next-generation, lidar-based driver aid tech.  

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
8 of 44 Volvo

Check out our first look at the 2024 Volvo EX90 for more details.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
9 of 44 Volvo

Or keep scrolling for more photos from Volvo.

2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
10 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
11 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
12 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
13 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
14 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
15 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
16 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
17 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
18 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
19 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
20 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
21 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
22 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
23 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
24 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
25 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
26 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
27 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
28 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
29 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
30 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
31 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
32 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
33 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
34 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
35 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
36 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
37 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
38 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
39 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
40 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
41 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
42 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
43 of 44 Volvo
2024 Volvo EX90 electric SUV
44 of 44 Volvo

