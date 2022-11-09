2024 Volvo EX90 Is a Silent, Swedish Electric SUV

Volvo finally stopped teasing us and revealed its upcoming EX90 electric SUV.
Like the XC90 that it will eventually replace, the EX90 features luxurious seating for up to seven passengers.
The electric SUV will be powered by a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a target range of up to 300 miles.
Up front is a 180-kW electric motor.
The rear axle is home to either a 120-kW unit or, for Twin Motor Performance models, a 200-kW motor.
Up to 250-kW DC fast charging will be supported, able to sprint-charge from 10% to 80% full in as little as 30 minutes.
The EX90 will also debut Volvo's next-generation, lidar-based driver aid tech.
