New ID 7 Is VW's Largest, Longest-Range EV Yet

The ID 7 sedan will serve as Volkswagen's new electric flagship vehicle, boasting over 300 miles of range when it arrives in the US in 2024.

Antuan Goodwin
Meet Volkswagen's new flagship electric vehicle. It's the 2024 ID 7.

Personally, I'm excited to see that it's an electric sedan, rather than an SUV.

Inside, VW has outfitted the ID 7 with a massive 15-inch infotainment display.

In Europe, the sedan will launch with a huge 86-kWh battery. Here in the States, we'll get a smaller 77-kWh unit.

The aerodynamic shape has one of the lowest drag coefficients (0.23) of any EV on sale today.

A single electric motor powers the rear axle, spinning the wheels to the tune of 282 horsepower.

Volkswagen is targeting above 300 miles of range when the EPA certifies the ID 7 later this year.

Check out our first look at the 2024 Volkswagen ID 7 for more details.

