2024 Subaru Impreza Is Sharper and Sportier

A new RS trim puts some extra pep in the Impreza's step.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2024 Subaru Impreza
Subaru on Thursday unveiled the 2024 Impreza at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

2024 Subaru Impreza
The sedan has been discontinued, which means the Impreza is now a hatchback-only model line.

2024 Subaru Impreza
At the same time, the automaker drastically reduced the number of trims on offer -- it's down to just three now.

2024 Subaru Impreza
The Base and Sport trims make use of a 2.0-liter flat-4 gas engine producing 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque.

2024 Subaru Impreza
Both all-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission are standard.

2024 Subaru Impreza
The sportier RS model uses a 2.5-liter flat-4 engine making 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft.

2024 Subaru Impreza
All Imprezas come with Subaru's EyeSight suite of active and passive driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning.

2024 Subaru Impreza
The RS also comes standard with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and lane-keeping assist, as well as automatic emergency steering, which can help avoid a collision at speeds up to 50 mph.

2024 Subaru Impreza
The 2024 Subaru Impreza will reach dealers in the spring, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

2024 Subaru Impreza
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2024 Subaru Impreza.

2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza
