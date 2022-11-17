2024 Subaru Impreza Is Sharper and Sportier

A new RS trim puts some extra pep in the Impreza's step.
Subaru on Thursday unveiled the 2024 Impreza at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.
The sedan has been discontinued, which means the Impreza is now a hatchback-only model line.
At the same time, the automaker drastically reduced the number of trims on offer -- it's down to just three now.
The Base and Sport trims make use of a 2.0-liter flat-4 gas engine producing 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque.
Both all-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission are standard.
The sportier RS model uses a 2.5-liter flat-4 engine making 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft.
All Imprezas come with Subaru's EyeSight suite of active and passive driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning.
The RS also comes standard with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and lane-keeping assist, as well as automatic emergency steering, which can help avoid a collision at speeds up to 50 mph.
The 2024 Subaru Impreza will reach dealers in the spring, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.
