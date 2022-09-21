X
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Borrows F1 Tech for the Road

It uses both a high-capacity, high-discharge battery as well as an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
1 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

The most notable change in the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, which is quite the mouthful of a name, is the elimination of its V8 powerplant.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
2 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

In its place is a 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric turbocharger, which mates to a two-speed electric motor on the rear axle, generating a net 680 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, a massive power bump over the outgoing model's 500-ish hp.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
3 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

There's enough motive force and grip here to reach 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
4 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

The I4 under the hood is no slouch, producing a prodigious 476 hp and 402 lb.-ft. on its own, making it the most powerful I4 in the world.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
5 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

Its electric exhaust gas turbocharger is similar to what we've already experienced in the AMG C43, but the C63's snail is a bit larger than that one.     

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

The other 204 hp comes from the electric motor at the rear axle, with its 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery nestled just above it. 

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
7 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

Since the battery is engineered for delivering gobs of power, the C63's range is a little meager at just 8 miles between charges. 

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
8 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

But it's a properly high-tech battery, with much of its development borrowed from the hybrid wizards who run the Formula 1 team.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
9 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

It will accept some impressive regeneration, taking up to 100kW of power under heavy braking.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
10 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
11 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
12 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
13 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
14 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
15 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
16 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
17 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
18 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
19 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
20 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
21 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
22 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
23 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
24 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
25 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
26 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
27 of 28 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
28 of 28 Mercedes-Benz

