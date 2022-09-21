2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Borrows F1 Tech for the Road

The most notable change in the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, which is quite the mouthful of a name, is the elimination of its V8 powerplant.
In its place is a 2.0-liter inline-4 with an electric turbocharger, which mates to a two-speed electric motor on the rear axle, generating a net 680 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, a massive power bump over the outgoing model's 500-ish hp.
There's enough motive force and grip here to reach 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds.
The I4 under the hood is no slouch, producing a prodigious 476 hp and 402 lb.-ft. on its own, making it the most powerful I4 in the world.
Its electric exhaust gas turbocharger is similar to what we've already experienced in the AMG C43, but the C63's snail is a bit larger than that one.
The other 204 hp comes from the electric motor at the rear axle, with its 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery nestled just above it.
Since the battery is engineered for delivering gobs of power, the C63's range is a little meager at just 8 miles between charges.
But it's a properly high-tech battery, with much of its development borrowed from the hybrid wizards who run the Formula 1 team.
It will accept some impressive regeneration, taking up to 100kW of power under heavy braking.
