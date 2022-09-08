2024 Jeep Recon Is a Next-Gen Electric Off-Roader

The all-electric 2024 Jeep Recon borrows much from the Wrangler, but is not meant to replace the iconic off-roader.
The Recon was designed in the same studio as its older brother and is similarly sized and proportioned. Its off-road prowess is also comparable, though the Wrangler is still the most capable Jeep of them all.
A power-sliding top caps the Recon's upright greenhouse, which features the most glass of any production Jeep model.
The Recon also borrows the Wrangler's removable doors.
The Recon will continue to use the 4xe designation.
Jeep hasn't announced details about the powertrain, battery or range. Expect to learn more closer to launch. Reservations open in 2023 with the first deliveries expected sometime in 2024.