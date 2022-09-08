X
2024 Jeep Recon Is a Next-Gen Electric Off-Roader

Rather than slap a bigger battery in the current Wrangler 4xe, Jeep went back to the drawing board for the new Recon EV.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2024 Jeep Recon electric SUV
The all-electric 2024 Jeep Recon borrows much from the Wrangler, but is not meant to replace the iconic off-roader.

Jeep Recon electric SUV on a beach
The Recon was designed in the same studio as its older brother and is similarly sized and proportioned. Its off-road prowess is also comparable, though the Wrangler is still the most capable Jeep of them all.  

2024 Jeep Recon electric SUV
A power-sliding top caps the Recon's upright greenhouse, which features the most glass of any production Jeep model.

2024 Jeep Recon electric SUV
The Recon also borrows the Wrangler's removable doors.

jeep-recon-4xe-detail
The Recon will continue to use the 4xe designation.

Jeep Recon rear view
Jeep hasn't announced details about the powertrain, battery or range. Expect to learn more closer to launch. Reservations open in 2023 with the first deliveries expected sometime in 2024.

