2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV Drifts and Shifts Like a Hot Hatch

In addition to more power, Hyundai has given its first track-focused EV electronic smarts that make it perform and feel like its combustion-powered N Performance cars.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Hyundai's N Performance series of track-focused vehicles gains an electrifying new member today.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is based on the automaker's first dedicated EV.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Power has been upgraded to 600 horsepower. Thumb the N Grin Boost button for a 10-second burst up to 641 hp.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
The EV's chassis, brakes and thermal systems have been upgraded to cope with the rigors of the race track.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Expect Hyundai's most potent EV yet to hit the road in early 2024.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Check out our first look at the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for more details about its N Drift mode and the clever way it fakes rally-inspired transmission shifts.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
