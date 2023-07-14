2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV Drifts and Shifts Like a Hot Hatch

In addition to more power, Hyundai has given its first track-focused EV electronic smarts that make it perform and feel like its combustion-powered N Performance cars.
Hyundai's N Performance series of track-focused vehicles gains an electrifying new member today.
The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is based on the automaker's first dedicated EV.
Power has been upgraded to 600 horsepower. Thumb the N Grin Boost button for a 10-second burst up to 641 hp.
The EV's chassis, brakes and thermal systems have been upgraded to cope with the rigors of the race track.
Expect Hyundai's most potent EV yet to hit the road in early 2024.
