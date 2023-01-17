2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Revealed

The Chevy Corvette turns 70 this year. To celebrate, Chevrolet's engineers have given it the gift of electrification.
The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray is the first hybrid model in the brand's history.
The addition of an electric motor to the front axle bumps total output to 655 ponies.
The E-Ray is also the first all-wheel driven Corvette, thanks to its electric front axle.
Zero to 60 mph takes just 2.5 seconds before the E-Ray finishes the quarter-mile sprint in just 10.5 ticks.
Staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are standard.
With just a 1.8-kilowatt hour battery, the V8 engine still does most of the heavy lifting.
However, a Stealth Mode allows the Vette to operate on pure electric power at speeds up to 45 mph, with just enough range to quietly exit your neighborhood.
