2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Revealed

The E-Ray is the first hybrid and the first all-wheel driven 'Vette in the brand's history. It's also the quickest yet.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
The Chevy Corvette turns 70 this year. To celebrate, Chevrolet's engineers have given it the gift of electrification.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray is the first hybrid model in the brand's history.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
The addition of an electric motor to the front axle bumps total output to 655 ponies.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
The E-Ray is also the first all-wheel driven Corvette, thanks to its electric front axle.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Zero to 60 mph takes just 2.5 seconds before the E-Ray finishes the quarter-mile sprint in just 10.5 ticks.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
The E-Ray shares its wide-body proportions and body panels with the Corvette Z06.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are standard.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
With just a 1.8-kilowatt hour battery, the V8 engine still does most of the heavy lifting.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
However, a Stealth Mode allows the Vette to operate on pure electric power at speeds up to 45 mph, with just enough range to quietly exit your neighborhood.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Check out our first look at the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray for more details.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Or keep scrolling for more pictures from Chevy.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
