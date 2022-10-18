X
New iPad and iPad ProPixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5New Apple TV 4K BoxApply for Student Loan ReliefSims 4 Base Game Is FreeRolls-Royce Spectre EV

2024 Cadillac Celestiq Is American Luxury, Exemplified

This $300,000 yacht on wheels is positively brimming with the latest vehicle tech inside and out.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2024 Cadillac Celestiq
1 of 11 Cadillac

The Celestiq uses GM's Ultium battery-electric platform, which already underpins a couple models and will be used on many more EVs to come.     

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
2 of 11 Cadillac

A pair of electric motors, one at each end, combine for a net 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, enough to send this large luxo-barge to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.    

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
3 of 11 Cadillac

The Celestiq packs a 111-kilowatt-hour battery good for a GM-estimated 300 miles of range.     

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
4 of 11 Cadillac

When it comes time to charge, the Celestiq will accept up to 200 kilowatts of juice from DC fast chargers, which can add about 78 miles of range in 10 minutes.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
5 of 11 Cadillac

Before the Celestiq ever makes it to a driveway, a prospective owner has a whole lot of decisions to make.     

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
6 of 11 Cadillac

Each vehicle is built as a personal commission, meaning the owner has control over a vast number of personalization options, which means no two Celestiqs should be alike.     

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
7 of 11 Cadillac

The lucky buyer will create their Celestiq with the help of their dealer of choice, in addition to a one-on-one concierge and a Cadillac designer. 

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
8 of 11 Cadillac

To that end, no two Celestiqs will cost the same amount, either.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
9 of 11 Cadillac

Cadillac didn't specify how much each will cost, only saying that the vehicle starts north of $300,000.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
10 of 11 Cadillac

If you're looking to add one of these to your collection, you'll want to act fast; availability is by waitlist only, and Cadillac won't make a trillion of these.     

2024 Cadillac Celestiq
11 of 11 Cadillac

Production is slated to kick off in December 2023.    

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring Is a Solid Compact Crossover

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring Is a Solid Compact Crossover

50 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

More Galleries

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Joins the EQ Electric Family

44 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

More Galleries

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos