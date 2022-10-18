2024 Cadillac Celestiq Is American Luxury, Exemplified

The Celestiq uses GM's Ultium battery-electric platform, which already underpins a couple models and will be used on many more EVs to come.
A pair of electric motors, one at each end, combine for a net 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, enough to send this large luxo-barge to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.
The Celestiq packs a 111-kilowatt-hour battery good for a GM-estimated 300 miles of range.
When it comes time to charge, the Celestiq will accept up to 200 kilowatts of juice from DC fast chargers, which can add about 78 miles of range in 10 minutes.
Before the Celestiq ever makes it to a driveway, a prospective owner has a whole lot of decisions to make.
Each vehicle is built as a personal commission, meaning the owner has control over a vast number of personalization options, which means no two Celestiqs should be alike.
The lucky buyer will create their Celestiq with the help of their dealer of choice, in addition to a one-on-one concierge and a Cadillac designer.
To that end, no two Celestiqs will cost the same amount, either.
Cadillac didn't specify how much each will cost, only saying that the vehicle starts north of $300,000.
If you're looking to add one of these to your collection, you'll want to act fast; availability is by waitlist only, and Cadillac won't make a trillion of these.
Production is slated to kick off in December 2023.